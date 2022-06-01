Crowd Lu announces Singapore concert this August

Crowd Lu will be performing in Singapore in August.

READ MORE: Elephant Gym expand their universe

Announced yesterday (May 31), the Taiwanese singer-songwriter will play the Star Theatre on August 12.

Advertisement

The performance, titled ‘C’mon’, will center around the singer-songwriter’s sixth full-length album, ‘Healism’, which Lu released last December. The record has bagged him three nominations at the upcoming Golden Melody Awards, including awards for Best Songwriter and Best Mandarin Male Singer.

The date follows a seven-date-long Taiwanese tour Lu held in May. Crowd Lu most recently played Singapore in 2019 at the Esplanade Theatre, which marked his career’s 11th anniversary.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Today (June 1) also marks the release of an English-language single with K-indie act The Black Skirts, titled ‘Dream Like Me’. Lu dropped an accompanying visual with the track. Watch the video below.

“I feel like when I sing in English, my vocal cords are connected to a muscle memory that seem to transcend this life,” Lu commented about the track on his Instagram page. “Inside contains memories held by all of us – as images of castles, catapults, foothills, brick roads and beards all loomingly appear in my dreams and reality.”

Advertisement

Last August, the singer-songwriter won Song of the Year at the previous Golden Melody Awards, for his titular soundtrack for the blockbuster drama ‘Your Name Engraved Herein’. The ballad also won Best Original Film Song at the Golden Horse Awards.