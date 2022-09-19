Crush joins forces with BTS’ J-hope on upcoming digital single ‘Rush Hour’

South Korean R&B singer Crush has revealed that his upcoming single will feature BTS rapper J-hope.

Earlier today (September 19), the 30-year-old singer shared the first music video teaser for his new digital single ‘Rush Hour’ featuring J-hope. The clip is soundtracked by a groovy hip-hop instrumental while time flows in reverse around Crush. “Hey ladies, gentlemen, do what you wanna do, baby,” he sings.

While Crush’s agency P Nation has released several promotional posters for the release in recent weeks, the new teaser reveals for the first time that the track will also include a feature from the BTS rapper. It is unclear whether J-hope will also be appearing in the music video.

‘Rush Hour’ is due out on September 22 at 6pm KST.

Crush’s most recent music was his feature on Psy’s ‘Happier’ from the veteran singer’s ‘Psy 9th’ studio album back in April, which was released while he was still serving his mandatory military service. The singer was discharged from the military in August 2022, making ‘Rush Hour’ his first release since completing his service.

The singer’s last release was his fourth EP ‘With Her’ back in October 2020, led by the single ‘Let Me Go’ with Taeyeon. That record included features from several other well-known South Korean artists, including Lee Hi, Lee So-ra, Yoon Mi-rae and BIBI.

Meanwhile, J-hope made waves in July this year with his official solo debut ‘Jack In The Box’, led by dual title tracks ‘More’ and ‘Arson’. The record, which did not see a physical release like most K-pop albums, debuted at Number 17 on the Billboard 200, marking a personal record for the star.

In a five-star review of ‘Jack In the Box’, NME’s Rhian Daly praised it for being “thought-provoking and full of fresh new flavour,” adding: “‘Jack In The Box’ takes the J-Hope the world has come to know and love over the last nine years and sets that figure alight.”