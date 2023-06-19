Crush announces ‘Crush Hour’ shows in Bangkok and Jakarta

Korean singer-songwriter Crush has announced new ‘Crush Hour’ tour dates in Bangkok and Jakarta this August.
- READ MORE: BTS at 10: how the world-conquering boyband evolved from hip-hop rookies to eclectic icons
On June 16, the singer took to Instagram to share the official poster for his upcoming ‘Crush Hour’ solo Asia tour, revealing new shows in Bangkok and Jakarta in addition to previously announced concerts in Tokyo and Osaka this July.
Crush will now be performing at the Bhiraj Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on August 6 (Sunday), and Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 8 (Tuesday).
Ticketing details including prices and seating plans have yet to be announced at the time of publishing. It is also unclear if more stops and shows will be added to the tour.
The dates for Crush’s ‘Crush Hour’ solo Asia tour are:
July 2023
24 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit
29 – Osaka, Zepp Osaka Bayside
August 2023
6 – Bangkok, Bhiraj Hall
8 – Jakarta, Kasablanka Hall
Last September, Crush teamed up with BTS rapper J-hope on the digital single ‘Rush Hour’, which marked the former’s first release since completing his mandatory military service a month prior. His last record had been the EP ‘With Her’ in 2020.
In other K-pop news, EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have reportedly resolved their dispute with longtime agency SM Entertainment, and “promised to solidify their relationship in the future by going through a process of mutually equal discussions and corrections” after the trio filed to terminate their contracts earlier this month.
The boyband are set to make a long-awaited comeback in July with their seventh studio album ‘Exist’, from which they dropped the pre-release single ‘Let Me In’ last week.