Crush announces ‘Crush Hour’ shows in Bangkok and Jakarta

Korean singer-songwriter Crush has announced new ‘Crush Hour’ tour dates in Bangkok and Jakarta this August.

On June 16, the singer took to Instagram to share the official poster for his upcoming ‘Crush Hour’ solo Asia tour, revealing new shows in Bangkok and Jakarta in addition to previously announced concerts in Tokyo and Osaka this July.

Crush will now be performing at the Bhiraj Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on August 6 (Sunday), and Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 8 (Tuesday).

Advertisement

Ticketing details including prices and seating plans have yet to be announced at the time of publishing. It is also unclear if more stops and shows will be added to the tour.

The dates for Crush’s ‘Crush Hour’ solo Asia tour are:

July 2023

24 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit

29 – Osaka, Zepp Osaka Bayside

August 2023

6 – Bangkok, Bhiraj Hall

8 – Jakarta, Kasablanka Hall

Last September, Crush teamed up with BTS rapper J-hope on the digital single ‘Rush Hour’, which marked the former’s first release since completing his mandatory military service a month prior. His last record had been the EP ‘With Her’ in 2020.

In other K-pop news, EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have reportedly resolved their dispute with longtime agency SM Entertainment, and “promised to solidify their relationship in the future by going through a process of mutually equal discussions and corrections” after the trio filed to terminate their contracts earlier this month.

Advertisement

The boyband are set to make a long-awaited comeback in July with their seventh studio album ‘Exist’, from which they dropped the pre-release single ‘Let Me In’ last week.