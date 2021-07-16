Curtismith previews new album ‘Museo’ with funky song ‘Downtown As Fruits’

Filipino rapper Curtismith has released the first single, ‘Downtown As Fruits’, off his upcoming album ‘Museo’.

The song, released today (July 16), is an funky, upbeat track that the musician says has “a great feeling to it”. More precisely, he used the term “electric saturation” – which he has described as “the feeling of hearing your favourite song for the first time or falling in love.”

“You can never predict when it’ll come and that’s part of the beauty,” he added.

Curtismith also said that the song is a reflection of his positive feelings towards creating his album ‘Museo’, which is slated for release on all streaming platforms on July 30. “Something takes over me / Touching my soul is not foreseen / Nothing comes easier / Electric saturation so familiar,” he croons on the chorus.

Listen to ‘Downtown As Fruits’ below.

Prior to the song’s official release, ‘Downtown As Fruits’ first launched as part of a multisensory exhibition at the auditorium of Pinto Academy in Antipolo City. For the exhibit, Curtismith tapped 17 artists to interpret the lyrics from songs off his upcoming LP and create original artwork. The ongoing showcase is open until July 25.

‘Museo’ will be released on the new independent record label Pool Records, which is run by CRWN aka King Puentespina, who also produced ‘Downtown As Fruits’. The album reportedly depicts Curtismith’s journey as a Filipino questioning his identity while living in a time of contradiction.