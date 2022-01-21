Cypress Hill announce details of their tenth album, ‘Back In Black’

Cypress Hill have today (January 21) unveiled details of their 10th album ‘Back In Black’.

The legendary hip-hop group, comprising B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs and Eric Bobo, will release the record on March 18.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Elephant’s On Acid,’ Sen Dog said: “This album is a return to our roots. We were proud hip-hoppers back in the day and we’ve gone through it all.

Advertisement

“We’re proud to be part of the hip-hop industry. Doing a straight hip-hop joint was the way to go.”

The group also shared a preview of the album with new single ‘Bye Bye’ – you can listen to it here:

Speaking about track, which includes a verse from Michigan-born rapper Dizzy Wright, B-Real said: “I think with this song, it’s a statement where – in a roundabout way – we speak to the politics of today.

“That we’re being lulled into this dreamworld. To try to blind us from the separation that the politicians and government create. Trying to put us to sleep and while we’re in this sleep state of unawareness they do whatever they want.”

Back in October, Cypress Hill released a track called ‘Open Ya Mind’, which targets the government’s reluctance to legalise marijuana in the US.

Advertisement

It arrived after the group celebrated the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album last August, which saw them release an Expanded Edition of the classic album featuring three new bonus tracks.

The group will join Slipknot on the second leg of their newly announced Knotfest Roadshow tour with dates across the US & Canada in May and June.