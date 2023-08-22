d4vd announces debut Asia tour this November and December

d4vd, NME‘s inaugural The Cover artist, has announced his first-ever tour of Asia this year.

Today, Live Nation announced d4vd’s debut Asia tour, which will see him perform in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea between November and December.

The tour will kick off in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 23, before he performs in Singapore on November 27. On November 29, he will perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before taking on Manila, Philippines on December 4. He will close out his Asia tour dates with a show in Tokyo, Japan on December 6 and a show in Seoul, South Korea on December 9.

Ticketing details for the Jakarta show have yet to be announced. However, general tickets to d4vd’s Singapore concert will be available via Live Nation on August 29, with Live Nation per-sales going live on August 28 from 10am till midnight.

Malaysian d4vd fans can purchase tickets to his Kuala Lumpur concert on August 25 via Go Live Asia. Further ticketing details for his remaining Asia shows have yet to be announced. Find out more here.

d4vd’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

23 – GBK Basketball Hall – Jakarta, Indonesia

27 – Capitol Theatre – Singapore

29 – Zepp Kuala Lumpur – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

DECEMBER

04 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

06 – Yebisu Garden Place Tower – Tokyo, Japan

09 – Munisa Garage – Seoul, South Korea

d4vd most recently announced a new EP, ‘The Lost Petals’. The five-track project is due for release on September 8 via Darkroom/Interscope. You can now pre-save the EP here. He also shared the EP’s first single, ‘Notes From A Wrist’, last week.

‘Notes From A Wrist’ is d4vd’s first release since he teamed up with Holly Humberstone last month on a track called ‘Superbloodmoon’ from her upcoming debut album.

Earlier this year, d4vd was unveiled as the inaugural cover artist on The Cover, NME‘s newly launched weekly cover story featuring emerging talent from across the globe. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with d4vd can be read here.

To celebrate The Cover, d4vd also curated an accompanying ‘songs for tour’ playlist, featuring songs from Humberstone, Clairo, Billie Eilish and more. Listen to the full playlist here on Spotify and here on Apple Music.