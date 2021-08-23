DaBaby calls out “cry babies” at first performance since Rolling Loud controversy

DaBaby has addressed the backlash to his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in his first performance since being dropped from several festival lineups over the past month.

In July, DaBaby faced heavy backlash after telling his crowd at Rolling Loud, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

The comments cause widespread criticism, and several festivals dropped the rapper from their lineups, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, Music Midtown, iHeartRADIO and Manchester’s Parklife.

As Complex reports, ahead of his set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam yesterday (August 22), a pre-filmed video played showing the rapper referencing his comments, while also addressing his inclusion on the event’s lineup.

Over a montage of previous live performances DaBaby had given, he said Hot 97 “allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash.”

“They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” he continued.

“Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilise they platform to help the world move forward.”

DaBaby gives his thanks to @HOT97 and lists several reasons why they let him perform tonight #SummerJam pic.twitter.com/F0d4sAoWsL — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) August 23, 2021

During his set, he also took a moment to address his critics again, saying, “I never in my life meant to offend anybody, you know, and I apologise…that ain’t even how I rock.

“…But check this out, other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers are being cry babies.”

He then broke out into his latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Cry Baby’.

DaBaby’s appearance comes shortly after he was announced on the lineup for Boosie Badazz’s Boosie Bash, set to go ahead later this month.

Boosie Badazz defended DaBaby’s comments in a video posted on social media, while also targeting Lil Nas X, referring to him with multiple homophobic slurs and threatening to “beat his ass”.

DaBaby had previously apologised for his comments in an Instagram post, writing “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.

“Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important.”

However, later that week, his apology was removed from his Instagram page with no explanation.

His pre-filmed statement at Hot 97 also follows reports that he was dropped from Lollapalooza because he didn’t deliver a promised video apology.

Following his comments, 11 different HIV/AIDS organisations penned an open letter to the rapper, urging him “become an agent for change”.

“DaBaby can be a powerful and influential voice where Black Americans need it most,” the letter read.

“We urge him to learn the facts and use his platform to share the truth that can save lives.”