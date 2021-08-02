DaBaby dropped from Governors Ball 2021 following homophobic comments

DaBaby has been dropped from the line-up of Governors Ball 2021 following the homophobic comments he made while performing at Rolling Loud Festival last month.

The rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, has been widely condemned for the remarks he made about homosexuality and people with HIV/AIDS while on stage in Miami on July 25, with the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa all criticising DaBaby last week.

DaBaby was subsequently dropped from his slot at Lollapalooza over the weekend, and the New York festival Governors Ball has now become the latest event to remove the rapper from their bill.

Advertisement

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the organisers of Governors Ball said in a statement today (August 2). “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world.

“Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right,” the festival added. “Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Governors Ball have also shared an amended line-up poster for their 2021 event, which previously featured DaBaby as a performer on September 24. A replacement for the rapper is set to be announced soon.

The HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust denounced DaBaby’s comments last week, saying that they “perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV”.

DaBaby apologised for the remarks on Twitter on July 27, saying he had been “insensitive” and “anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset”. However, he later added: “Y’all cheer the fuck up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself.”