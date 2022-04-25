DaBaby involved in physical brawl with label signee Wisdom

DaBaby (aka Jonathan Kirk) has been involved in another violent altercation, this time between himself and Charlotte rapper Wisdom, a recent signee to Kirk’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment roster.

The fight reportedly occurred backstage at one of Kirk’s recent shows; it’s unclear exactly where or when it happened, though as XXL pointed out, the rapper’s most recent performance was at the South Jam festival in Columbus last Friday (April 22).

Footage from the alleged incident shows Kirk throw the first punch, with Wisdom retaliating immediately before the pair are broken up by a security guard.

Neither artist have released a statement on the incident, though the person that shared the video – Instagram user @prince_mazani, who claimed to have filmed the fight himself – alleged in a follow-up post that “somebody in the baby camp did something that could have costed him his show, money and a possibly a lawsuit”.

He continued: “da baby didn’t like it and swong on them [sic]. Was it the best response? Probably not but he did have a legit reason for swinging. If one of your boys jeopardize the way you feed your family how would you react?”

Kirk signed Wisdom to Billon Dollar Baby in 2020, releasing the rapper’s debut album, ‘Up N’ Coming’, last October. In an interview with XXL, Kirk described the young rapper as a “big dude who makes great music”. The pair have performed together multiple times since, and Kirk featured on the ‘Up N’ Coming’ track ‘Have Nots’.

Kirk and Wisdom have also been embroiled in a scandal together before. Last May, it was reported that both men were detained by police after a shoot-out in Miami. Wisdom was arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, though it’s unclear what happened from there; no criminal charges were laid against Kirk, who was released a day after the alleged incident.

The pair’s altercation adds to a list of recent controversies involving Kirk. Just last week, a shooting took place at his home in North Carolina, leaving one person injured. While the shooter and the victim have not been named, a spokesperson from the Troutman Police Department said it was an “isolated incident” and that there was no further threat to the community.

The rapper is also facing a lawsuit over an alleged assault in California, where the brother of singer/rapper DaniLeigh – who DaBaby formerly dated and shares a daughter with – claimed that Kirk assaulted him “suddenly and without warning” at a Los Angeles bowling alley.

DaBaby’s rapper Drew Findling later blasted the lawsuit as “garbage”, issuing a statement to Rolling Stone saying, “It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab. The criminal justice system has a current massive buildup of cases due to the pandemic. Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy.”

Meanwhile, Kirk will return to the Rolling Loud Miami stage this July, almost exactly a year since the rapper sparked backlash at the event for making homophobic comments and offensive remarks about people living with HIV.