DaBaby says losing $200million over homophobic rant was “a blessing in disguise”

DaBaby has said that losing $200million (£160,780,000) after a homophobic rant he made in 2021 was “a blessing in disguise”.

Back in February 2021, DaBaby got on stage and made homophobic comments and misleading statements about HIV/AIDS.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three week,” he told the crowd at Rolling Loud. “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n****a dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air. Keep it fucking real.”

He also brought Tory Lanez on stage with him after he was arrested for shooting his former friend and frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

DaBaby went on a boomer style homophobic rant at Rolling Loud that was oddly specific pic.twitter.com/D47p64FaqO — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) July 26, 2021

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the rapper was asked if there was one thing in his career he regrets. DaBaby eventually replied: “I wish I told Rolling Loud I missed my flight. I’ll send the money back, I missed my flight,” the North Carolina rapper joked – making light of the career-damaging comments.

Sharpe asked DaBaby, “How different would your life have been if that moment [at Rolling Loud] didn’t happen?” before estimating how much more money he would have. The rapper then kept Sharpe guessing until they reached the figure of $200million.

“Where would I be mentally and spiritually if I wasn’t forced to sit my ass down and self-reflect? I still didn’t even sit down when it first happened, I was still fighting it and fighting it and fighting it. ‘Hell nah, that ain’t what it is. That ain’t what it is,'” DaBaby explained about the immediate aftermath of his comments.

DaBaby told Sharpe that, with the large amount of money he had in his bank accounts, he “wasn’t happy as a person” back then. Nowadays, he “ain’t tripping”: “I don’t regret anything that I done been through. It feels so good to be able to say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t really mean it.

“I was like ‘Boy I wish I had …$200million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that. I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life and I just came to that realization in the past two weeks. I really feel like I needed that season that I done had to endure. That will make me way more happier as a person and way more of a man for the remainder of my life… I love the space I’m in as a person.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby claimed that his verse on Kanye West’s controversial ‘Donda’ track ‘Jail pt. 2′ was better than Jay-Z‘s. Lil Yachty shared this sentiment on his podcast, A Safe Place, saying, “In my personal opinion, I think DaBaby had a better verse.”

DaBaby told Sharpe: “It was. You heard both of them? Jay-Z, I ain’t got nothing but respect for you, [but] was your verse better than mine? Come on, OG. It wasn’t. That’s OK. We ain’t do it at the same time. It ain’t like you had the ability to say [let me do it over].”

This year, DaBaby dropped two EPs. The first was ‘Call Da Fireman’ featuring songs ‘Sellin Crack’ with Offset and the TikTok-popular ‘Shake Sumn’. Sexyy Red appeared on the remix for the latter. Last month, he dropped his second EP of the year, ‘LETS DO IT’.

In other news, the rapper had been found not liable in a $6million (£4,831,083) lawsuit over an alleged dispute with a music promoter. The promoter apparently short-changed DaBaby when paying him for a live performance.