DABOYWAY, Rayi Putra, Yung Raja, ALYPH and more unite on Locals Only Sound’s ‘Watch Yourself’

Toronto production duo Locals Only Sound have dropped a song ‘Watch Yourself’, which is effectively a Southeast Asian rap posse cut with features from Rayi Putra, DABOYWAY, Yung Raja, ALYPH and more.

Six rappers from Def Jam Southeast Asia unite over Locals’ moody beat, with DABOYWAY repping Thailand, King Promdi putting on for the Philippines and Rayi Putra for Indonesia. Also appearing are Singaporeans Yung Raja, ALYPH and Fariz Jabba.

Hear ‘Watch Yourself (South East Asia Version)’ below:

Advertisement

Locals Only Sound – the duo of Gray Hawken and Curtis Smith – appear to have other international versions of ‘Watch Yourself’ on the way. In an Instagram post designed like an analogue airport flight information board, the pair have teased Jamaican, Canadian, Greek and British takes on the song.

Def Jam Southeast Asia artists are no strangers to posse cut remixes – in April, six signees including SYA and Ben Utomo teamed up on a hip-hop remix of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single ‘Drivers License’.

For DABOYWAY, Rayi, ALYPH and Fariz, ‘Watch Yourself’ is their first release of 2021. On the other hand, Raja released the single ‘Mami’ and King Promdi dropped ‘Prom Date’ in March.