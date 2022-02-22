Daft Punk release 25th anniversary edition of debut album

Daft Punk are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Homework’ by releasing a special deluxe edition of the album.

The special edition will feature new remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming services.

They include a remix of ‘Around The World’ by DJ Sneak, Todd Terry and Kenlou, as well as remixes of ‘Revolution 909’, ‘Burnin’ and ‘Teachers’.

The electro-pop pioneers are also sharing a one-time only livestream of a show from 1997 in which the pair can be seen without their signature helmets.

Both the deluxe edition of ‘Homework’ and the livestream will arrive at 14:22pm PT (22:22 BST).

The livestream will take place here on Twitch.

You can check out the new anniversary edition together with Daft Punk’s Instagram posts announcing the release below.

On this day last year, Daft Punk confirmed their break-up after a career spanning over 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered to be one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’ which featured footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

The video sees the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — walking in the desert wearing their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets. One of the pair suddenly stops walking in the video and invites the other to initiate the self-destruct sequence on their suit, before walking off and exploding.

A choral version of the group’s 2013 song ‘Touch’ is subsequently heard as a subsequent card shows the robot hands of de Homem-Christo and Bangalter in their respective outfits, alongside the dates ‘1993-2021’.

Speaking to NME recently, dance pioneer Kavinsky – who earned his live-touring stripes supporting Daft Punk – said that he was shocked when news of their split arrived last year.

“When I heard the announcement, I was really surprised,” he said. “I feel forever really grateful to both of them because they taught me so much. They showed me the way for many things.

“I can understand that after recording together for more than 30 years, they needed a break. They needed to change things and I can really respect that choice. I think it will be really beneficial to them, no matter what happens in the future.”