Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’ hits top of Billboard Dance/Electronic albums chart

Daft Punk‘s ‘Random Access Memories’ has returned to the top of the Billboard Dance/Electronic albums chart.

The legendary French duo, who broke up in 2021, released a new anniversary edition of their fourth and final album, which first came out a decade ago last week.

Since the release of the anniversary edition, streams of ‘Random Access Memories’ have gone up by over 1,000 per cent, as Billboard report, with the album now sitting atop the Dance/Electronic albums chart.

Released as part of the anniversary edition is a previously unreleased song featuring The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, titled ‘Infinity Repeating’.

The new version of the album also includes studio outtakes of the album opener ‘Give Live Back To Music’, vocoder tests of ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ and the song ‘Horizon’, which previously only appeared on the Japanese version of the CD.

NME recently explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature.

In other Daft Punk news, earlier this year Thomas Bangalter explained the reasons behind the duo’s split in 2021. “My concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence go beyond its use in music creation,” he said, explaining that fans often misunderstood their music.

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology,” he continued. “As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Following them calling it quits, Bangalter announced his first solo album in over 20 years, ‘Mythologies’ – which was originally conceived as a ballet score and performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux last July.