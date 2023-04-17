Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares new NTS mix

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared a new mix for NTS Radio – listen in full below.

A blurb from NTS says the hour-long mix see Bangalter exploring “orchestral sounds, piano pieces and more”.

The new mix arrives alongside Bangalter’s first solo album in over two decades, ‘Mythologies’ – which was originally conceived as a ballet score and performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux last July.

Listen to the new mix here.

Elsewhere, Bangalter recently opened up about his career after Daft Punk – and explained the reasons behind the duo’s split.

The musician – who founded the French electronic duo with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – was speaking in a new interview when he explained that he wanted to distance himself from the technology-infused sound.

“Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters,” he told the BBC. “It was a very important point for me and Guy-Manuel to not spoil the narrative while it was happening.”

He continued: “I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves. Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort.

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology… As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Both Bangalter and De Homem-Christo decided to call it quits back in 2021.