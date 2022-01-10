Dallas Taylor appears to be returning to music, five years after near-fatal accident

Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster frontman Dallas Taylor appears to be returning to music just over five years after suffering a near fatal accident.

It comes after a clip was shared showcasing footage of the musician on set shooting a new music video.

“So much fun today filming the comeback music video for one of my brothers @dallasttaylor and one of my favourite bands @matsod out in a shack in #Tallahassee, Fla,” video director Scott Hansen wrote on Instagram.

The clip shows Taylor, in front of other band members, screaming into a microphone wearing what has become his trademark eye patch.

The former Underoath vocalist suffered serious injuries in a quad bike accident in August 2016, with the frontman claiming that he broke every bone in his face, cracked his skull, broke his arms, incurred significant eye and jaw damage, ripped his ear canal and had bleeding in his lungs and on the brain, according to Loudwire.

In 2018, his mother offered a health update in which she revealed continued issues with the singer’s adrenal gland and thyroid problems and said he was set to undergo eye surgery.

In 2021, Taylor’s mother revealed a further update in which she said that he had double eye surgery in order to stave off blindness resulting from his eyes’ inability to generate moisture.

With the new video now surfacing, it now appears as if Taylor is on the road to full recovery.

Maylene And The Sons of Disaster were said to be working on new music before Taylor suffered his accident. Their last album ‘IV’, was released in 2011.