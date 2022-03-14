Dameer enlists his father for charming new ‘Bashbo Bhalo’ music video

Bengali indie-pop singer-songwriter Dameer has released a new music video for ‘Bashbo Bhalo’, his first independently released single.

Released on Friday (March 11), the music video for ‘Bashbo Bhalo’ stars the singer’s own father, Shahbaz ‘Pilu’ Khan, as he roams through an empty school compound.

Besides being his first release as an independent artist, ‘Bashbo Bhalo’ also marks the first song from Dameer to be sung entirely in his mother tongue of Bengali.

Watch the music video for ‘Bashbo Bhalo’ below.

‘Bashbo Bhalo’, first released on March 2, features lush indie pop production from Dameer, coupled with melancholic guitar and piano work and a soft but groovy bass line as his boyish vocals tell a tale of reminiscing about his life and accomplishments ahead of his death.

‘Bashbo Bhalo’ marks the Bangladeshi musician’s first release of the year, and his first since his debut EP, ‘For We Are Distant’. Released in February 2021 via Majestic Casual, the EP featured the singles ‘Sun’, ‘Believe’, ‘Amar Jaan’ and ‘Michelle’.

‘For We Are Distant’ received a four-star rating from NME’s Thomas Smith, who described the project as “vulnerable and open, and though a teenager singing about falling in and out of love may not seem particularly revolutionary, the execution of these emotions are a delight”.