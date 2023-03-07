Damien Rice announces Asia tour this May and June

Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice has announced a short tour of Asia beginning in May and ending in June.

Rice took to social media to break the news on Monday (March 6), confirming three shows. The tour will kick off in Taipei on May 31. Tickets to the show are set to go on sale from 10am local time on March 26.

He will then head to Singapore to perform at the Star Theatre on June 3. Tickets to the Singapore concert will go on sale this Thursday, March 9 from 10am onwards.

Lastly, Damien Rice will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to perform at the Union Hall on June 6. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am.

Prior to the Asia tour, Damien Rice – who last released an album in 2013 – will tour Europe and the UK. The tour begins on March 15 in Manchester at the O2 Apollo, with a London show at Hammersmith Apollo the following night. European gigs in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more will then follow, before the tour wraps up in Zagreb on April 2.

