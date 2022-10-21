Damon Albarn performs ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in Danny DeVito squid hat at Gorillaz show

During Gorillaz‘ recent show in Georgia, frontman Damon Albarn was seen wearing a squid-shaped had adorned with a photo of Danny DeVito.

Captured by attendees at Gorillaz’ Alpharetta concert on Wednesday (October 19), Albarn can be seen wearing his unique piece of headwear while performing Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album cut ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’. According to a post-show Reddit discussion, Albarn sourced the hat from a fan in the mosh pit, who “got the crowd to pass it up to Damon”.

At a Gorillaz concert but some random dude in a squid hat is on stage instead of an animated character wtf pic.twitter.com/iULiCg43eX — C9 MoonChopper (@MoonChopper) October 20, 2022

Albarn’s impromptu costume formed part of Gorillaz’ broader concert setlist, where the band enlisted support from the likes of EarthGang, Bootie Brown and Fatoumata Diawara. The concert marked one stop on the virtual band’s ongoing North American tour – their first in the region since 2018, when they toured in support of ‘The Now Now’.

Gorillaz’ North American tour will wrap up in Florida by the week’s end (October 23), bookending a broader world tour that took them to Australia and Europe earlier this year.

At the Georgia show, Albarn followed ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ with another self-titled album cut, ‘19-2000’, alongside a slew of other songs from Gorillaz’ seven-album catalogue. Other standouts included ‘Rhinestone Eyes’ from 2010’s ‘Plastic Beach’, and ‘Désolé’ from their most recent album, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’. That 2020 record will be followed by ‘Cracker Island’, which is set for release in February 2023.

‘Cracker Island’ has been previewed by two singles: the Thundercat-assisted title track in July, and August’s ‘New Gold’ featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayondare also expected to appear on the upcoming album. Beck recently performed his contribution – titled ‘Possession Island’ – alongside Gorillaz at the band’s Los Angeles show in September.