Damon Albarn recalls missed opportunities to collaborate with David Bowie, Prince and more

Damon Albarn has reflected in a new interview on the missed opportunities he’s had to collaborate with a host of stars during his career.

The Blur frontman was speaking ahead of Gorillaz’s double-header of gigs at London’s The O2 this week, which were held in honour of NHS workers.

Speaking to The Herald, Albarn was asked about the many collaborations he’s enjoyed throughout this career, and reflected on some of the big names he’s missed out on working with.

“Dr. Dre, Prince and Kendrick Lamar … I missed all three of those. All my fault. Which is quite a lot of people to miss,” he said.

Albarn previously spoke in 2018 about turning down an offer to play with Prince, saying “it’s one of those ‘could’ve-beens’. I’ve got a few of those”.

Albarn then recalled the time when David Bowie asked him and Ray Davies “to make an album with him” (which he previously spoke about in 2012).

“It was actually a serious thing we were going to do,” he said. “[Bowie] summonsed me when he was playing in Switzerland into the labyrinth of his backstage and I went to see him and he said, ‘Well, we’re going to do this, but if this tour keeps doing as well as it is then I’m going to carry on touring.’”

The tour continued, Albarn added, “and that’s why there’s no album”: “I regret that one. I just imagine what that might have sounded like.”

Albarn, who will release his new solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ in November, will perform at End Of The Road Festival next month.