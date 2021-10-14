Damon Albarn shares love for South America on new song ‘The Tower Of Montevideo’

Damon Albarn has shared a brand new solo track – listen to ‘The Tower Of Montevideo’ below.

The song is the latest preview of the Blur and Gorillaz singer’s second solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, which is due to land on November 12 via Transgressive.

The new song is inspired by Albarn’s love of South America, and named after Palacio Salvo, a 1920s building in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo.

Alongside the new track, Albarn has also shared a live performance video as part of his ongoing ‘Sublime Boulevards – Performance Films’ series.

Listen to the new track and watch the performance video below:

This is the fourth track to be shared from ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, following the title track, ‘Polaris’, ‘Particles’ and ‘Royal Morning Blue’ – all of which also received performance videos along with their releases.

The full album is due to land next month, marking Albarn’s first release on Transgressive after signing to the label in June.

Speaking to NME ahead of the album’s release, Albarn expounded on how it was conceptualised as a way to lift him out of the “storms” of the outside world and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just felt like the beginning of this year was so grim and I had to do something to lift me out of those, I wouldn’t call doldrums, but storms – those terrible north wind storms that you get down by the sea in Devon sometimes,” he explained.

Albarn performed a “spectral, minimalist showcase” of his new album at the End Of The Road festival last month, with NME reviewer Jordan Bassett praising his set for “reaffirm[ing] just how restlessly innovative he’s been since the heady days of Britpop”.