Damon Albarn shares musical tribute to De La Soul’s David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur

Damon Albarn has shared a musical tribute to De La Soul‘s David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur.

The founding member of the hip-hop trio died at the age of 54 yesterday (February 12). Details about the cause of his death have not yet been released, however the rapper had been suffering from several health issues in recent years.

Tributes were paid by the likes Cypress Hill‘s B-Real, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D, JPEGMAFIA and Kaytranada following his death.

Now Albarn, who collaborated with the trio on Gorillaz‘s 2005 single ‘Feel Good Inc.’, has shared a short solo piano instrumental in tribute to Trugoy. “A loop for Dave. I love you,” he wrote.

A loop for Dave. I love you 🕊 ⚓️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4mkCdYJDCS — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) February 13, 2023

De La Soul are set to appear on ‘Crocadillaz’, an international bonus track on Gorillaz’s upcoming album ‘Cracker Island’, which is out on February 24 via Parlophone. It can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, De La Soul’s first six albums are set to be made available on streaming services from March 3.

To coincide with the 34th anniversary of the release of their iconic debut album ‘3 Feet High And Rising’, De La Soul will be making it available on streaming platforms alongside ‘De La Soul Is Dead’ (1991), ‘Buhloone Mindstate’ (1993), ‘Stakes Is High’ (1996), ‘Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump’ (2000) and ‘Art Official Intelligence: Bionix’ (2001).

As it stands, only the group’s three most recent albums are currently on Spotify; 2004’s ‘The Grind Date’, 2012’s ‘First Serve’ and ‘And The Anonymous Nobody…’ which was released in 2016.

The hip-hop collective were set to tour the UK in April, however it is unclear whether the shows will now go ahead.