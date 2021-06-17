Damon Albarn has signed a new deal with Transgressive Records, ahead of releasing his anticipated second solo album.

The Blur frontman has put pen-to-paper on a worldwide deal with the label, which subsequently confirmed that it will release the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Everyday Robots’.

“Damon has recently put the finishing touches to his much-anticipated, second solo album, full details for which will be released soon,” Transgressive wrote on their social media channels.

The indie label, which was founded by Tim Dellow and Toby L in 2004, also boasts the likes of Arlo Parks, Alvvays, Foals and Johnny Flynn among its current roster of artists.

📣 We are over the moon to announce that @Damonalbarn has signed a new worldwide record deal with us here at Transgressive Records! Damon has recently put the finishing touches to his much-anticipated, second solo album, full details for which will be released soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/hmK8CCxgZi — Transgressive (@transgressiveHQ) June 17, 2021

Transgressive’s co-founder Toby L said: “We have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Damon over the years via the incredible Africa Express project, which has introduced many gifted artists to the Transgressive world. His voracious passion for music and exploration knows no bounds and repeatedly defies convention or categorisation, whilst always remaining utterly inviting and intoxicating throughout.

“Truly prolific, his latest solo work is amongst the finest of his career. We really couldn’t be more honoured to welcome Damon and his phenomenal team at Eleven Management into the Transgressive family, with an ongoing focus to break new ground and subvert expectations in a way that only he can.”

While further details on Damon’s latest record are yet to emerge, he recently debuted new track ‘Human Heart’ during an appearance at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last month.

He is also set to make an appearance at Edinburgh International Festival alongside the likes of Laura Mvula, Caribou and The Snuts in August.