‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I is the most Shazamed song of all time

Shazam has named the top 100 songs that users have identified through the app, with ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I taking out the top spot.

Since its release in May 2019, the viral hit has been Shazamed over 36.6 million times.

“I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance Monkey’, but [Shazam] gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fanbase, which has all led to creating a career for myself,” the Australian pop artist said in a press statement, as Variety reported.

Robin Schulz’s remix of ‘Prayer In C’ by Lilly Wood and The Prick and ‘Let Her Go’ by Passenger rounded out the top three. Every song which made the list was released in the last ten years.

Ed Sheeran and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are the only artists with multiple entries in the list’s top twenty. Sheeran’s tracks ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Perfect’ all made the list, as did ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us’ by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Launched as a smartphone app in 2008, Shazam is used by over 200million people each month and is owned by Apple Music.

Head to this Apple Music playlist to view the 100 most Shazamed songs of all time.

The 20 most Shazamed songs of all time are:

‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I

‘Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Remix)’ by Lilly Wood and The Prick & Robin Schulz

‘Let Her Go’ by Passenger

‘Wake Me Up’ by Avicii

‘Lean On’ by Major Lazer feat. MØ & DJ Snake

‘Thinking Out Loud’ by Ed Sheeran

‘Cheap Thrills’ by Sia

‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ by Gotye feat. Kimora

‘This Girl’ by Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners

‘Take Me To Church’ by Hozier

‘Shape Of You’ by Ed Sheeran

‘All Of Me’ by John Legend

‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran

‘Can’t Hold Us’ by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne

‘Thrift Shop’ by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz

‘Faded’ by Alan Walker

‘Roses (Imanbek Remix) by SAINt JHN

‘Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) by Omi

‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi