Dancing now allowed when Malaysian clubs reopen this weekend

Malaysian authorities have reversed course on a reported earlier decision to potentially prohibit dancing when nightclubs reopen this weekend on May 15.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Malaysia’s National Security Council announced the decision yesterday (May 12) alongside a raft of standard operating procedures for clubs and patrons to observe upon the reopening of the sector.

Patrons will have to produce a negative COVID-19 RTK-Antigen test result produced with the advice of a doctor, either virtually or physically, within the previous 24 hours to be allowed entry, and mask rules still apply unless dancing, eating or drinking. Nightclub owners are also responsible for ensuring each patron tests negative and has a valid test result, and should turn away any patrons who do not produce both.

The SOPs do not state a capacity limit for clubs to observe, but insist nightclubs must have good ventilation and indoor air quality in accordance with the occupational safety and health department guidelines as the council has determined that the enclosed space poses a COVID-19 transmission risk.

Word first began circulating that dancing could be prohibited when nightclubs opened after David Gurupatham, co-founder of the trade coalition Industries Unit, said that there may be a “no dancing, no close contact” stipulation put in effect. Telling clubgoers to expect “no dancing”, he warned crowd control measures might be implemented to avoid “any sudden spikes which could lead to clubs being closed again.”

On the concert front, Malaysia will welcome the likes of Justin Bieber and Russ to its shores in October and November respectively – its first major shows since April 2020. July will also see the return of Penang’s Northern Music Festival led by pop-punk outfit One Buck Short, metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and punk trio No Good.