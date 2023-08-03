Danger Mouse & Jemini to finally release 2004 album ‘Born Again’

Danger Mouse & Jemini are set to finally release their long-delayed 2004 album ‘Born Again’.

The producer, musician and songwriter (real name Brian Joseph Burton) teamed up with Brooklyn rapper Jemini (aka Jemini The Gifted One) to make the collaborative record almost 20 years ago.

Consisting of 10 previously unheard tracks, ‘Born Again’ is due to arrive on August 25 via Lex Records (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll coincide with the 20th anniversary of the duo’s debut LP, the hip-hop cult classic ‘Ghetto Pop Life’ (2003).

Today (August 3) Danger Mouse & Jemini have shared the upcoming album’s vibrant lead single, ‘Brooklyn Basquiat’. You can listen to it here:

‘Born Again’ will also include the songs ‘Locked Up’, ‘Knuckle Sandwich II’, ‘Where You From’, ‘Dear Poppa’ and ‘World Music’ – check out the full tracklist below.

01. ‘All I’

02. ‘Locked Up’

03. ‘Me’

04. ‘Knuckle Sandwich II’

05. ‘Born Again’

06. ‘Brooklyn Basquiat’

07. ‘Walk The Walk’

08. ‘Where You From’

09. ‘Dear Poppa’

10. ‘World Music’

Danger Mouse & Jemini began working on ‘Born Again’ shortly after ‘Ghetto Pop Life’ was released, but the project was shelved indefinitely.

Per a press release, the LP “retains many of the elements of Danger Mouse and Jemini’s debut – most notably the fun-loving, shit-talking innocence – but also adopts a markedly more introspective and confessional tone”.

It continued: “This time, in addition to lighthearted topics such as being an incredible artist, living large and being a magnet for attention, Jemini also delivers highly-personal and occasionally devastating lyrics about missed opportunities and redemption, his time in prison and complicated relationship with his father.”

Danger Mouse – who’s produced albums by the likes of Gorillaz, Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers and A$AP Rocky – reunited with James Mercer of The Shins last year for a new Broken Bells record, ‘Into The Blue’.

He also joined forces with Black Thought on ‘Cheat Codes’, a collaborative 2022 album featuring Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more.