Daniel Avery shares new song ‘Lone Swordsman’, dedicated to Andrew Weatherall

Daniel Avery has shared a new single called ‘Lone Swordsman’ in tribute to the late producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall.

Weatherall, considered one of the most influential producers of all time, died in February aged 56 following a pulmonary embolism, prompting tributes from across the world of music and beyond.

Sharing the new single on Twitter, Avery said: “I was in my studio the morning I heard about Andrew Weatherall’s passing. The track ‘Lone Swordsman’ is what formed that day.

“Andrew was a hero, a friend and someone who regularly reminded us all how it should be done, not to mention the funniest fucker around. Proceeds from this record will be donated to Amnesty International in his memory. Thank you for everything.”

The track’s video is by Australian visual artist Greg Hodgson. You can take a look above.

It follows Avery’s new album ‘Love + Light’, which was surprise released in June the week Glastonbury Festival 2020 would have begun. ‘Lone Swordsman’ is the B-side to a new single from that album, ‘Dusting For Smoke’.

In a four star review, NME described ‘Love + Light’ as “a record perfectly captures the euphoria of club culture.”

“‘Love + Light’ feels like it soundtracks your entire night out – from your first steps into the club to arriving home after hours of raving. If you spent the weekend sorely missing the debauchery on offer at Glastonbury’s late night establishments, you can at least put on Daniel Avery’s latest album and pretend you’re there.”