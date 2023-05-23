Daniel Caesar announces Asia leg of Superpowers world tour, including headline shows in Singapore, Manila and Hong Kong

Daniel Caesar has announced the Asia leg of his Superpowers world tour, which will include headline shows in Singapore, Manila and Hong Kong plus several festival dates in the region.

Today (May 23) the R&B singer announced that the Superpowers world tour will kick off in Asia and later “be hitting just about every continent”.

On top of festival dates in South Korea (Have a Nice Trip Festival in Seoul), Malaysia (Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur), Indonesia (We The Fest in Jakarta) and Japan (Fuji Rock Festival), he’ll also play his own headline shows. These concerts are Singapore’s Star Theatre on July 17, Manila’s World Trade Centre on July 19 and Hong Kong’s KITEC Star Hall on July 25.

Artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, Wednesday May 24, at 10am local time with the password “SUFFICIENT”. General on sale will begin this Friday May 26 at 10am local time. Tickets to the Singapore show go on sale via Sistic, the Manila show via Tickelo.

Daniel Caesar’s Superpowers World Tour Leg 1: Asia dates are:

JULY

Saturday 15 – Seoul, South Korea, Have a Nice Trip Festival

Monday 17 – Singapore, The Star Theatre

Wednesday 19 – Manila, Philippines, World Trade Ctnre

Friday 21 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Good Vibes Festival

Saturday 22 – Jakarta, Indonesia, We The Fest

Tuesday 25 – Hong Kong, KITEC Star Hall

Friday 28 – Niigata, Japan, Fuji Rock Festival

These will be Caesar’s first tour of Asia since 2018, in support of his 2017 breakthrough debut album ‘Freudian’ – which included three shows in Singapore and a set at Wanderland Music & Arts Festival in Manila.

Since then, the Canadian artist has dropped two more albums – 2019’s ‘Case Study 01’ and ‘Never Enough’, the latter released just last month. He was also notably featured on Justin Bieber’s 2021 smash hit ‘Peaches’ alongside Giveon.