Danilla Riyadi announces Kuala Lumpur showcase this December

Indonesian singer-songwriter Danilla Riyadi has announced a concert in Malaysia Dthis December.

Riyadi will perform at the SkyArk on Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur this December 11, starting at 8pm. Malaysian indie rockers FUGO will be opening the concert, which will showcase her third studio album ‘Pop Seblay’.

Tickets for the concert are now available now via UberTix at MYR100 per person, not inclusive of fees. Get your tickets here.

Malaysian pop band FUGO will join the gig. Tix link will up soon ✌️ pic.twitter.com/r6XkqitA96 — PushPlay (@PushPlayMY) October 16, 2022

Riyadi won the Best Alternative Artist award at the recent Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards show held on October 13. She joined the likes of Isyana Sarasvati, DeadSquad, and .Feast among the winners on a night that saw singer-songwriter Tulus sweeping up a total of seven awards including the headlining Best Album award.

‘Pop Seblay’ is Riyadi’s third full-length album, and was released earlier this year in February. It marked her first full-length album of original material in five years and includes singles such as ‘MPV’ and ‘KIW’, and the recently released ‘Dalam Nirvana’.

In an interview the singer-songwriter shared with NME earlier in March, Riyadi shared that the record was “the most jokey album” she had ever made, with lyrics that focus on her “bandmates and their mischief”. “The [lyrical narratives] might seem horrendous, but I feel like nothing is ugly as long as we deliver it as properly as possible,” she shared.

Riyadi also released an 80s-inspired album titled ‘Peluh, Gairah & Kelana’ featuring eight disco remakes of tracks from her discography under the band alias Danilla and The Glamors in May last year. She followed that up with the collaborative single ‘Don’t Touch Me’ with fellow Indonesian artists Ramengvrl and Marion Jola in June, as well an appearance on veteran Indonesian singer-songwriter Iwan Fals’ 42nd studio album, ‘Pun Aku’ in September.