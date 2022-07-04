Danilla Riyadi announces ‘Pop Seblay’ Indonesian tour for July

Indonesian singer-songwriter Danilla Riyadi has announced a six-date tour in July to celebrate her latest release, ‘Pop Seblay’.

The tour is set to kick off on July 11 in Bandung at Vandal and ends on July 17 at Berbagi Ruag & Kopi in Denpasar, Bali. Other cities Riyadi will play include Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Malang.

Ticketing details for Danilla Riyadi’s ‘Pop Seblay’ tour have yet to be announced.

‘Pop Seblay’ is Riyadi’s third full-length album, and was released earlier this year in February. It marked her first full-length album of original material in five years. The record included singles such as ‘MPV’ and ‘KIW’.

In an interview the singer-songwriter shared with NME earlier in March, Riyadi shared that the record was “the most jokey album” she had ever made, with lyrics that focus on her “bandmates and their mischief”.

Riyadi was recently announced for a slew of Indonesian festivals in the summer and beyond, which are scheduled to return following the pandemic. These include August’s The Sounds Project as well as September’s PestaPora, which will feature acts including Pamungkas, The SIGIT, and .Feast.

In May last year, the singer-songwriter dropped the 80s-inspired album, ‘Peluh, Gairah & Kelana’, under the band alias of Danilla and The Glamors. The record featured eight disco remakes of tracks from Riyadi’s discography.

The dates for Danilla Riyadi’s ‘Pop Seblay tour’ are:

July 11 – Vandal, Bandung

July 12 – Red Hare, Semarang

July 13 – Eskala, Yogyakarta

July 14 – 360, Surabaya

July 15 – Preston, Malang

July 17 – Berbagi Ruang & Kopi, Denpasar