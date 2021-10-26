Danilla Riyadi, Nadin Amizah, Kunto Aji and more to play Plainsong Live Sessions season three

Danilla Riyadi, Nadin Amizah, Kunto Aji and more will deliver performances for Plainsong Live Sessions season three.

The performance series by the Jakarta-based live music company Plainsong Live will unveil new episodes featuring Indonesian artists starting next Friday (November 5) at 8pm (Jakarta time).

Also performing are The Adams, Vira Talisa, Sandrayati Fay, Glyph Talk and Fleur!. Isyana Sarasvati, who performed in season two alongside Ramengvrl and Senyawa, will also return. Find the full line-up below.

The performances will premiere weekly on Fridays and stream live on Plainsong Live’s website. This new season comes nearly a full year after season two, which streamed from November to December 2020. The Plainsong Live Sessions’ debut season premiered from August to September last year. In those two seasons, episodes featured three artists’ performances and were 45 minutes long.

All seasons so far have been directed by Anggun Priambodo. Watch a teaser for the new season here:

The season 3 line-up of Plainsong Live Sessions is:

The Adams

Danilla

Jangar

Silampukau

Nadin Amizah

Vira Talisa

Christabel Annora

Sandrayati Fay

Kunto Aji

Glyph Talk

Fleur!

Bing Renang