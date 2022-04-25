Danilla Riyadi, Pamungkas, Tulus among 64 artists playing Jakarta festival PestaPora in September

The inaugural edition of Indonesia’s PestaPora festival has revealed a massive first wave of performers including Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi and more.

The festival, which is set to be held in Jakarta from September 23 to 25, has confirmed 64 names for its line-up, including Oslo Ibrahim, Tulus, Rocket Rockers, .Feast, Maliq & D’Essentials and dangdut singer Inul Daratista. UNGU, Kangen Band Reunion, Inul Daratista and D’MASIV are also on the bill.

PestaPora also notes that this is the first line-up announcement, with redactions on the poster indicating that there are about 21 acts that have yet to be announced.

PestaPora is organised by Boss Creator’s Kiki Ucup, also an organiser of Synchronize Festival. That festival has featured performances by DownFor Life, Efek Rumah Kaca, Indische Party, Dipha Barus and more at its home in the Gambir Expo Centre in Kemayoran.

Tickets for PestaPora are set to go on sale tomorrow (April 26) at IDR350,000 per ticket, excluding tax. No further information on the festival’s ticketing situation has been released so far, but updates will be announced on PestaPora’s social media pages.

Indonesia’s 2022 festival season is shaping up to be jam-packed. PestaPora’s dates will see it go head to head with Ismaya Live’s We The Fest, which will take place on the same three days. We The Fest announced its return over the weekend, and has yet to announce a lineup or location. It last took place in 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo with international headliners Rae Sremmurd and Troye Sivan.

Java Jazz, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in Indonesia in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

The lineup for PestaPora 2022 so far is:

Vierratale

Valla

Tulus

Trio Ambisi and The Bataks Band

Tipe X

The Sigit

The Panturas

The Adams

Teenage Death Star

Teddy Adihitya

Souljah

Skastra

Seringai

Sal Priadi

Rocket Rockers

Reality Club

Re:Union

Prontaxan

Primitive Chimpanze

Pemuda Sinarmas

Pee Wee Gaskins

Pamungkas

Oslo Ibrahim

Noise From Under

Ndarboy Genk

Navicula

Nadin Amizah

Marion Jola

Mantra Vultura

Maliq and D’Essentials

Mafia Pemantik Golbu

Komunal

Kangen Band Reunion

Juicy Luicy

JKT 48

Inul Daratista

IDGITAF

Hursa

HIVI!

Hindia

Guernica Club

Grrrl Gang

FSTVLST

Fourtwnty

Fleur!

Fiersa Besari

Feel Koplo

Feby Putri

Efek Rumah Kaca

Dere

Darksovls

Danilla Riyadi

D’Masiv

Closehead

Burgerkill

BongaBonga

Basboi

Barasuara

Avhath

Armada

Arash Buana

Aldrian Risjad

Abdel & Temon (DJ set)

.Feast