Danilla Riyadi, Pamungkas, Tulus among 64 artists playing Jakarta festival PestaPora in September

The inaugural edition of Indonesia’s PestaPora festival has revealed a massive first wave of performers including Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi and more.
The festival, which is set to be held in Jakarta from September 23 to 25, has confirmed 64 names for its line-up, including Oslo Ibrahim, Tulus, Rocket Rockers, .Feast, Maliq & D’Essentials and dangdut singer Inul Daratista. UNGU, Kangen Band Reunion, Inul Daratista and D’MASIV are also on the bill.
PestaPora also notes that this is the first line-up announcement, with redactions on the poster indicating that there are about 21 acts that have yet to be announced.
PestaPora is organised by Boss Creator’s Kiki Ucup, also an organiser of Synchronize Festival. That festival has featured performances by DownFor Life, Efek Rumah Kaca, Indische Party, Dipha Barus and more at its home in the Gambir Expo Centre in Kemayoran.
Tickets for PestaPora are set to go on sale tomorrow (April 26) at IDR350,000 per ticket, excluding tax. No further information on the festival’s ticketing situation has been released so far, but updates will be announced on PestaPora’s social media pages.
Indonesia’s 2022 festival season is shaping up to be jam-packed. PestaPora’s dates will see it go head to head with Ismaya Live’s We The Fest, which will take place on the same three days. We The Fest announced its return over the weekend, and has yet to announce a lineup or location. It last took place in 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo with international headliners Rae Sremmurd and Troye Sivan.
Java Jazz, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in Indonesia in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.
The lineup for PestaPora 2022 so far is:
Vierratale
Valla
Tulus
Trio Ambisi and The Bataks Band
Tipe X
The Sigit
The Panturas
The Adams
Teenage Death Star
Teddy Adihitya
Souljah
Skastra
Seringai
Sal Priadi
Rocket Rockers
Reality Club
Re:Union
Prontaxan
Primitive Chimpanze
Pemuda Sinarmas
Pee Wee Gaskins
Pamungkas
Oslo Ibrahim
Noise From Under
Ndarboy Genk
Navicula
Nadin Amizah
Marion Jola
Mantra Vultura
Maliq and D’Essentials
Mafia Pemantik Golbu
Komunal
Kangen Band Reunion
Juicy Luicy
JKT 48
Inul Daratista
IDGITAF
Hursa
HIVI!
Hindia
Guernica Club
Grrrl Gang
FSTVLST
Fourtwnty
Fleur!
Fiersa Besari
Feel Koplo
Feby Putri
Efek Rumah Kaca
Dere
Darksovls
Danilla Riyadi
D’Masiv
Closehead
Burgerkill
BongaBonga
Basboi
Barasuara
Avhath
Armada
Arash Buana
Aldrian Risjad
Abdel & Temon (DJ set)
.Feast