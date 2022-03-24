Danilla Riyadi, The Panturas and Fourtwnty added to POCO Fest lineup

Indonesian smartphone brand POCO has announced the full performance lineup for its upcoming festival, POCO Fest.

The brand announced the latest additions of singer-songwriter Danilla Riyadi, garage rock outfit The Panturas and indie trio Fourtwnty to the lineup on Monday (March 21).

Rappers Tuan Tigabelas and Basboi were previously announced as the first two performers at the festival earlier this month. POCO Fest is set to take place on March 29 at the POCO Fans outlet in Duren Tiga, South Jakarta.

POCO Fest will see the musicians taking the stage at the smartphone brand’s newly opened flagship outlet to celebrate the launch of the POCO M4 Pro.

A limited number of guests will be able to visit the store to catch the performances,. Otherwise, fans can stream the event for free via the official POCO Indonesia youtube channel.

Danilla Riyadi most recently released her third album, ‘Pop Seblay’, in February. The record features previously released single, ‘MPV’. ‘Pop Seblay’, despite being thematically heavy, is the singer’s lightest work in years.

“From the lyrical standpoint, I’m telling the stories of my bandmates and their mischief. The [lyrical narratives] might seem horrendous, but I feel like nothing is ugly as long as we deliver it as properly as possible,” Danilla told NME in a recent interview.

The Panturas most recently shared their sophomore studio album, ‘Ombak Banyu Asmara’ in September. The album includes previously released singles ‘All I Want’, ‘Tafsir Mistik’ and ‘Balada Semburan Naga’.

Fourtwnty, on the other hand, shared the single ‘Kursi Goyang’ – their first in over a year – in late February for the soundtrack of the third film in the Filosofi Kopi series.

The performance lineup for POCO Fest is:

Danilla Riyadi

Tuan Tigabelas

The Panturas

Basboi

Fourtwnty