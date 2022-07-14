Danish singer-songwriter Maximillian announces Manila concerts this month

Danish singer-songwriter Maximillian has announced two concerts in the Philippines set to take place next week in Manila.

The Denmark-born artist will be performing at Eastwood Mall on July 22 and Venice Grand Canal Mall on July 23 following his recent show in Singapore with singer-songwriter YAØ at The Projector SG on July 13. No supporting acts have been announced for the Manila shows – which are organised by Universal Music Philippines – at the time of writing.

Ticketing details have yet to be released, but those interested in attending can sign up for the chance to win exclusive passes on Universal Music PH’s website. Those registering must tweet a ‘Listening to Maximillian’ selfie to be eligible.

Advertisement

No other dates in Asia have been announced so far, but a comment by Universal Music Malaysia on Maximillian’s Instagram post about his “tour” may indicate his next destination.

Maximillian became an overnight sensation with his 2020 single ‘Beautiful Scars’, which has garnered over 121 million plays on Spotify to date. He followed up the single later that year with the release of the EP ‘Still Alive’ and a music video for the EP’s title track.

‘Too Young’, Maximillian’s debut album, was released last year in October and features a collaboration with Swedish singer LOVA titled ‘Cheater’. He has released two singles from the album in ‘Mirror’ and ‘Love Like This’ before reemerging earlier this year with ‘Miss The Party’, a collaboration with Swedish singer Clara Mae, and the single ‘Scars Become Art II’ from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Gatton.