Danny Brown calls out record label and management for holding back new album ‘Quaranta’

Danny Brown has updated his fans on the whereabouts of his sixth studio album, ‘Quaranta’ – accusing his management and label of delaying the release.

The album was originally teased in 2021, when Brown told Hot New Hip Hop that the record will be “just all over the place.”

On the latest episode of The Danny Brown Show podcast, the rapper said that he had already turned in ‘Quaranta’ to his label, Warp Records. However, neither they or his management have given him an outline of the release plan.

“Y’all gotta understand, me working with Warp – I don’t know with Warp and my management, man. I turned my album in two years ago,” he said. “We’re still working on the album,” he continued, “and shit’s getting doper but at this point, man, it’s like where’s the urgency?”

Brown said that he wants his fans to reach out to his label and use the hashtags #FreeDanny and #FreeQuaranta to get Warp Records to stop “bullshittin'”.

“At this point, it’s like shit, just put the Peggy album out,” he said, referring to his collaborative album with JPEGMAFIA, ‘SCARING THE HOES’.

Directing a question at his management, he asked”: “Why y’all holdin’ me up for? The album been done, been out, so I almost feel like they shelved my shit. Because that’s what happens a lot of times. They shelf my shit and don’t wanna tell me.”

‘Quaranta’ will be his sixth and last full-length release on Warp Records before retreats to his own Bruiser Brigade record label.

He released the suspected lead single from the album, ‘Winter’, last year. The track was his first solo single in three years.

The last time Danny Brown released an album was in 2019 with ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’, which was executively produced by hip-hop legend Q-Tip. NME said in a review that Brown’s “restless invention and wild energy remains” on the record.

In other news, Brown and JPEGMAFIA’s ‘SCARING THE HOES’ is out now.