Danny Brown drops new song ‘Tantor’, announces new album and live dates

Danny Brown has dropped his first solo single in four years ‘Tantor’, as well as revealing details of his highly-anticipated album ‘Quaranta’ along with live dates.

The Detroit rapper’s last solo release was his fifth album in 2019 with ‘uknowhatimsayin¿‘, which was executively produced by Q-Tip. Since then, he has dropped two collaborative albums, ‘TV62’ and this year’s ‘SCARING THE HOES, VOL. 1’ with Bruiser Brigade and JPEGMAFIA respectively.

On October 17, Brown surprised fans with the Alchemist-produced track ‘Tantor’ and an accompanying music video. Over Alchemist’s sample-looping production, the rapper delivers his signature witty lyrics. In the UNCANNY-directed music video, you can see him rapping in a costume covered in motherboards, wires, keyboards and other electrical items, referring to the lyrics: “Cyborg with vocal cords.”

‘Tantor’ is the launch single for Brown’s long-awaited solo album, ‘Quaranta’, which will be released November 17 via Warp Records.

Earlier this year, Brown called out his record label and management since he felt “like they shelved my shit” and “turned [his] album in two years ago.” He originally teased ‘Quaranta’ in 2021, when Brown told Hot New Hip Hop that the record will be “just all over the place.”

In a statement, ‘Quaranta’ is said to be “the spiritual sequel to [his] breakthrough album ‘XXX’ and Brown’s most fully realised offering yet.” The record hosts features from Bruiser Wolf, Kassa Overall and MIKE plus production from Quelle Chris, Paul White, SKYWLKR and others. Check out the tracklist below.

The tracklist for ‘Quaranta’ is:

1. Quaranta

2. Tantor

3. Ain’t My Concern

4. Dark Sword Angel

5. Y.B.P. (featuring Bruiser Wolf)

6. Jenn’s Terrific Vacation (featuring Kassa Overall)

7. Down Wit It

8. Celibate (featuring MIKE)

9. Shakedown

10. Hanami

11. Bass Jam



In the past four years, the 42-year-old relocated from his hometown of Detroit to Austin, Texas. He started his own podcast called The Danny Brown Show where he reveals his thoughts on hip-hop and much more, as well as giving advice on stories sent in by fans. Brown recently started his journey to sobriety, which he also talks about on the podcast.

Soon after the album’s release, Brown will host the 10th Bruiser Thanksgiving celebration in Detroit, which is set to include a special reunion show with JPEGMAFIA, before playing a string of intimate ‘Quaranta’ live shows in London, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Danny Brown’s upcoming live shows:

NOVEMBER

22 – Bruiser Thanksgiving X, Russell Industrial Center, Detroit

DECEMBER

4 – Village Underground, London

6 – Silo, Brooklyn

8 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles