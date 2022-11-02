Listen to Danny Javier’s first posthumous release, ‘Lahat Tayo’

Danny Javier, the late lead vocalist of pioneering OPM (Original Pilipino Music) group APO Hiking Society has received his first posthumous single, ‘Lahat Tayo’ (‘All Of Us’) following his death earlier this week.

The track was released by Javier’s long-time collaborator and arranger Lorrie Ilustre in the form of a YouTube clip. Ilustre also shared the clip on Facebook alongside a lengthy statement explaining the song’s production process.

Ilustre obtained Javier’s vocals from an older Facebook video of him singing the song acapella, and produced its backing music, transforming the original clip to a full-fledged song.

Listen to ‘Lahat Tayo’ below:

Ilustre also claimed that Javier was able to hear the track before his passing. “Through family,” the producer wrote, “I was able to get the recording with his original vocals to his hospital bed. The nurse played the music to Danny and he would nod to acknowledge that it was ok. That’s good enough for me.”

The track appears to be intended as a parting gift to Javier’s fanbase, with Ilustre stating that he “[sang] his own sendoff ahead of time.” Ilustre also noted that the song will be released on streaming services soon.

Read Ilustre’s full statement below.

DANNY JAVIER – singer/songwriter – Apo Hiking Society – OPM pioneer. Please read on as Danny left a special gift for all… Posted by Lorrie Ilustre on Monday, October 31, 2022

Danny Javier died at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest on October 31. According to a statement by his daughter Justine Javier Long, his death was ultimately attributed to “complications due to his prolonged illnesses”. Paying tribute to her father, the statement continued: “He left this world with his passion and strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way.”

Javier formed APO Hiking Society with Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo in 1969, eventually emerging as one of OPM’s first major acts in the ‘70s. Named based on an Ilocano term referring to a wise man, the group began as a 15-member group before settling as a trio featuring Javier, Paredes and Garrovillo, releasing 18 studio albums until 2009’s ‘The Apo: Jim, Buboy and Danny’. The group disbanded in 2010.

In February, Javier revealed that he had been suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, prompting the group to shelve a potential reunion concert in 2022.