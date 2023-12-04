Dario G gives health update after revealing battle with cancer

Nineties pop legend Dario G has shared a health update after revealing his battle with stage four cancer.

The pop singer – whose real name is Paul Spencer and rose to fame in the 90s with hit tracks ‘Sunchyme’ and ‘Carnival de Paris’ – took to X/Twitter to share the devastating news of his cancer diagnosis back in June.

His tweet at the time read: “Hard to write this. I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always.”

Hard to write this. I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps. #fuckcancer 🍀 pic.twitter.com/yOo6JXTuK1 — Dario G (@dariogofficial) June 21, 2023

In a new interview with Mirror Online, Spencer shared that he has been doing “very well” with his chemotherapy adding “The chemo and the medication arrested and stopped the pain and then I think the chemo starts to take an effect.”

He continued: “I think in a month’s time I’ll be having another scan so that’ll be around Christmas time. So yeah, my Christmas present is a photoshoot of another CT scan or MRI scan. I had one done [recently] on my brain as well because little problems appeared because of the chemo.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Spencer spoke about his healthy mindset, staying positive and his gift to himself once he finishes his cancer treatment and has the opportunity to ring the bell in celebration.

“One of the things I’ve looked into is watches and things like that,” Spencer said. “I’ve never had a watch so maybe when I get to ring that bell, I’ve thought about buying myself a nice watch. I was looking at buying a classic car and stuff like that. I’ve had one of them before, but it probably breaks down.

St. Oma’s Day has been a flying success so far. Enormous thank you to everyone at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Attack, attack, attack! #manchesterroyalinfirmary pic.twitter.com/Yz3jmXao4V — Dario G (@dariogofficial) June 28, 2023

He continued: “I thought, ‘Well, no, I might buy a watch because it’s there. And it’s, you know, it’s something you can look at. It’s something that’s a reminder of the future. I’ll try and make it a positive thing like, ‘That was when I reached that milestone.’ When I do reach that milestone, one of the things I’ve had is well, I’ll buy a watch and then I’ll buy a new watch every year for the rest of my life.”

Speaking of his healthy mindset, the musician said: “Don’t complain about this or that. Our hearts are beating let’s do something with that time.”

In other news, Spencer has released a single titled ‘Savour the Miracle of Life’ in support of Macmillan Cancer Support. The track was written prior to the COVID pandemic. Spencer aims to raise £10,000 and spread awareness of the amazing work the charity does.