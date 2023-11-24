Daryl Hall plays set of Hall & Oates classics amidst John Oates restraining order battle

Daryl Hall performed a string of Hall & Oates hits during a concert in Japan on Thursday (November 23), despite his ongoing legal battle with bandmate John Oates.

The concert, which took place at the Tokyo Garden Theater, comprised mainly of songs from the Hall & Oates repertoire, including ‘Out of Touch’, ‘Everytime You Go Away’, ‘I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’, and ‘Private Eyes’. ‘I Saw The Light’ soloist Todd Rundgren was roped in during the encore, joining the singer for covers of Hall & Oates’ ‘Wait For Me’, The Delfonics’ ‘Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)’, and Rundgren’s own ‘Can We Still Be Friends’.

Reportedly, Hall has been performing the duo’s songs in his concerts since filing a lawsuit against Oates on November 17. Watch clips of Hall’s performance of ‘Out of Touch’ in Osaka’s Zepp Namba on November 21, and ‘Private Eyes’ during his show in Tokyo’s Sumida Triphony Hall on November 19, below:

The lawsuit was first reported by Axios Nashville reporter Nate Rau, who tweeted: “Members of the beloved pop rock duo Hall & Oates are locked in mysterious litigation. Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit yesterday against John Oates in Nashville Chancery Court. At least for now, all of the filings in the litigation are under seal.”

In a separate comment, he stated: ““Based on captions for the filings in the chancery clerk’s system, a business trust is at the center of the dispute.”

As the lawsuit is under seal, little is known about Hall’s rationale, though Philadelphia Magazine revealed that the proceedings are “classified as a ‘contract/debt’ matter”. Hall sued as a trustee of the Daryl Hall Revocable Trust, and named “Oates and fellow co-trustees Aimee Oates and Richard Flynn from the John W. Oates TISA Trust as defendants, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

More recently, Hall has been granted a restraining order against Oates by the courts, which is slated to begin November 30. Neither Hall nor Oates have issued statements about the ongoing legal battle.

The Hall & Oates duo formed after they met in an elevator at the Adelphi Ballroom in 1967. They went on to release 29 Top 40 hits, including ‘You Make My Dreams’, ‘Maneater’, and ‘Rich Girl’, alongside eight platinum records. While the duo had been performing together as recently as last year, Hall had made disparaging comments about their partnership in recency.

In 2022, he described being in a duo as “annoying” to the Los Angeles Times, expressing that “everything you do is juxtaposed against another person”. Additionally, while on Bill Maher’s podcast, he stated: “You think John Oates is my partner? He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner.”