DATO’ MAW’s label announces Kuala Lumpur showcase with Yung Kai and more

Malaysian rapper DATO’ MAW’s record label Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd. has announced a Kuala Lumpur showcase in September.

On 9 August, Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd. announced the event via their Instagram account, slated to take place on 10 September at The Bee @ Publika, at 7pm. The event’s current lineup features an extensive list of appearances from the label’s artists. Besides label head DATO’ MAW, rappers Yung Kai, Dametrill, Saucie J, and IANAW, rap trio S.A.C., singer Jay Wang, singer-songwriter Hao You, producers Joyboy, Jaake and Franco.$, and Hazel will all be featured.

The announcement also teased appearances from Singaporean and Taiwanese artists, who have yet to be revealed.

Standard tickets are currently on sale for RM88, and can be purchased together with an accompanying event poster worth RM20. Tickets at the door will be worth RM108. Purchase your tickets here.

On 6 August, DATO’ MAW released his latest single, ‘做自己 / 熬過來 FREESTYLE’, a lyrically vulnerable track which features production by labelmates Franco.$ and Kaiote. Its accompanying music video was directed by Idontreallynou, and features grainy footage of the rapper performing the track on a dark street, interlaced with concert footage.

The single follows the trilingual rapper’s 2021 release, ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’, which was also accompanied by a music video directed by Idontreallynou, and is slated to feature on his upcoming EP ‘CINA Pt. 2’, which is expected to release later this year.

The EP’s four-song predecessor, ‘CINA Pt. 1’, was released in late December 2020, which featured the moody single ‘錢和臉 Money & Face’ and serves as the first of a series of three EPs which will form the rapper’s ‘CINA’ album. According to his YouTube channel, the album is also expected to release in 2022.

In January 2021, the rapper also performed at the virtual 10-year anniversary of Malaysia’s Raising The Bar festival, which also featured FORCEPARKBOIS, Chronicalz, SonaOne, MC Syze and 0108 Slatan.