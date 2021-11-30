Dato’ Maw shares music video for new track ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’

Malaysian rapper Dato’ Maw has released a new music video for his latest single, ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’.

The music video arrived on YouTube on Monday (November 29), while the single isn’t available on streaming platforms at the time of writing.

The video for ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’, directed by Idontreallynou, sees Dato’ Maw rapping in a warehouse filled with disorienting projections. He is also seen hanging out with his posse, sharing dinks and shopping for religious pendants.

‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’ is backed by a propulsive trap beat sprinkled with Dato’ Maw’s autotuned adlibs.

Watch the music video for ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’ below.

Per a description that accompanied the music video on YouTube, ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’ will feature on the trilingual Malaysian rapper’s upcoming EP, ‘CINA Pt. 2’, which is expected to release next year.

The EP’s predecessor, ‘CINA Pt. 1’ released in late December last year. It marked the first of three EPs that will combine to form the ‘CINA’ album. The album has yet to receive a release date, but is expected for a 2022 release, according to Dato’ Maw’s YouTube channel.

Dato Maw is also the founder of Kuala Lumpur-based hip-hop collective Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd. One of its members, RAPKEYS, released his debut EP ‘G.G. (Gai Gai)’ last week.

Dato’ Maw also revealed the tracklist for ‘CINA Pt.2’ via his YouTube channel. Check it out below.

The tracklist for ‘CINA Pt. 2’ is: