Daughter announce new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and share first single ‘Be On Your Way’

Daughter have announced new album ‘Stereo Mind Game’ and shared lead single ‘Be On Your Way’ – listen below.

The trio – comprising Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella – will release their first album in seven years on April 7, 2023, following 2016’s ‘Not To Disappear’ and soundtrack music from 2017 video game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. Tonra’s debut solo album ‘Ex:Re’ also came out in 2018.

The first taste of the new record arrives today in the shape of pensive, atmospheric lead single ‘Be On Your Own Way’, accompanied by a video created by Tiff Pritchett.

Listen to the single and watch the video below.

According to a press release, the song is about an “enduring connection that is also indefinable”, while their new record is set to be their “most optimistic record yet”.

It continued: “The romantic figure [Elena] Tonra addresses in the song is someone she met in California while writing the record. They shared a significant connection but she knew the Atlantic lay between them.”

The release also explained that the music video “evokes a collection of memories”, which includes footage of Tonra “superimposed with images of beautiful passing moments”.

It also described ‘Be On Your Way’ as, “not a loss of hope but a confidence in and acceptance of the passage of time”, while “connection and disconnection” is found throughout ‘Stereo Mind Games’, both “literally and figuratively”.

The band has since dispersed from their London base, with Aguilella relocating to Portland, Oregon, and Haefeli to Bristol in the UK, but the album was written and recorded in Bristol, London, San Diego, California and Vancouver, Washington.

For the first time Tonra will also be accompanied on the album’s vocals, with Haefeli contributing to ‘Future Lover’ and ‘Swim Back’, while a choir features on ‘Neptune’.

London-based string orchestra, 12 Ensemble, also feature throughout the album, with orchestration by Josephine Stephenson – both of which worked on a reinterpretation of Tonra’s ‘Ex:Re’.

“It’s about not working in absolutes,” Haefeli said of the new collaborations in a press release.

Find the full album tracklisting and artwork below, and pre-order it here.

‘Stereo Mind Game’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Be On Your Way’

3. ‘Party’

4. ‘Dandelion’

5. ‘Neptune’

6. ‘Swim Back’

7. ‘Junkmail’

8. ‘Future Lover’

9. ‘(Missed Calls)’

10. ‘Isolation’

11. ‘To Rage’

12. ‘Wish I Could Cross The Sea’

Reviewing Daughter’s last album ‘Not To Disappear’, NME described the record as a “powerful, affecting and confident record” with Tonra finding herself “more poignantly present than ever and her suffering is an emotional exorcism we can all find strength in”.