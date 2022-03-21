Dave Grohl confirms he’ll release record as metal band Dream Widow this week

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will release an album of music he recorded as the fictional metal band Dream Widow this week.

In the Foo Fighters’ recent comedy-horror film Studio 666, the band hire a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but Grohl soon becomes possessed by a curse and begins viciously attacking his bandmates.

Throughout the film, we learn that decades earlier, the band Dream Widow experienced a similar fate, with the band recording a “lost album” before their frontman murdered the rest of the band.

Now, according to Variety, that “lost album” will arrive digitally this Friday (March 25), with a physical release to follow later in the year.

Grohl has already released the first single to be lifted from the Dream Widow record, having shared ‘March of the Insane’ last month. The thrash-influenced cut sees Grohl howl lyrics like “Sing in a villainous choir / Join in a chorus of pain,” above blistering, heavily distorted guitar riffs and frenetic drums.

It’s not clear how many tracks the record will contain, or what the overall sound will be, but Grohl cited Trouble, Corrosion of Conformity and Kyuss as reference points when speaking to Rolling Stone about the project last month.

In a four-star review of Studio 666 upon its release, NME praised the Foo Fighters’ onscreen presence. “Comfortable, confident and characterful, they play to individual strengths that illuminate personalities too often hidden behind their scene-stealing frontman,” Mark Beaumont wrote of Grohl’s bandmates.

“Pat Smear makes for a classic comedic bumbler, shameless in his product placement. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee plays the band horndog with theatrical relish, right up to a demise that gives new meaning to the phrase ‘doing the nasty’. Bassist Nate Mendel, it turns out, has serious acting chops, and Dave’s own screen charisma is apparent.”