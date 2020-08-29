Watch Dave Grohl accept Nandi Bushell’s drum-off and set her new challenge

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has accepted a drum-off challenge from Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old musician known for her viral cover videos.

Earlier this month (August 17), Bushell posted a drum cover of the band’s song ‘Everlong’ on her YouTube page. In the video, she said: “Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off.”

In the video’s description, the young musician wrote: “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

Now, Grohl has responded in a video shared to Foo Fighters’ Twitter page. “Hey @Nandi_Bushell!” He captioned the post. “Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!!”

In the video, Grohl drummed his way through part of ‘Everlong’, before addressing Bushell. “I haven’t played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997,” he said. “Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays ‘Everlong’ for us every single night. But Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you gonna do?’

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

“I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer. I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

Grohl went on to set Bushell his own challenge – to nail the drum part in Them Crooked Vultures’ ‘Dead End Friends’. “Now the ball is in your court,” he told her before drumming along to the track. Watch the video above now.

The Foo Fighters frontman’s challenge follows Metallica’s Kirk Hammett praising Bushell for her cover of ‘Enter Sandman’. The 10-year-old recently shared a video of her playing drums, bass and guitar on a cover of the song. “How could I not repost this?” Hammett wrote.

Earlier this year, the child was gifted with a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster by Tom Morello after he saw her cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Guerilla Radio’. “I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello told her.