Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin conclude this year’s Hanukkah Sessions with KISS cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s second-annual Hanukkah Sessions has come to a close, with the pair wrapping it up with a cover of a KISS classic.

Kurstin and the Foo Fighters frontman have spent the last eight days covering songs by Jewish artists – one for each day of the Festival Of Lights – and have finished it with a rendition of the band’s 1975 hit ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’.

Other covers the duo have performed as part of this year’s Hanukkah Sessions include Billy Joel‘s ‘Big Shot’, Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’ and Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’. Grohl’s daughter, Violet, also made a guest appearance on vocals for a cover of Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Take The Box’.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin’s cover of ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’, complete with KISS makeup, below:

In the description for the video, Grohl wrote: “What better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen… two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!”

He also thanked fans for the support on this year’s Hanukkah Sessions, and promised its return in 2022.

“Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…)”

Next year, Foo Fighters will star in a new horror-comedy film called Studio 666, which was announced last month.

Alongside the full band – Grohl, drummer Taylor Hawkins, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee – the film will also star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman and Jenna Ortega.