Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover 10cc with Inara George for ‘Hannukah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have recruited Kurstin’s bandmate cover Inara George to cover 10cc for day three of the ‘Hannukah Sessions’.

The 2022 instalment marks the third year of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which Grohl and Greg Kurstin started back in 2020 in the latter’s home studio. So far, it has featured a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears with Judd Apatow on vocals, as well as a version of Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’ with the singer herself.

For day three, George – who plays in The Bird And The Bee with Kurstin – joined the pair to cover 10cc and pay tribute to late producer Brooks Arthur.

Watch the performance below.

For this year’s ‘Hannukah Sessions’, the songs were recorded during a secret show in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Grohl and Kurstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience.

The December 5 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ live recording featured a number of musical guests, with Beck, Tenacious D, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet making appearances. The covers included Janis Ian’s ‘Edge Of Seventeen’, ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush, Randy Newman‘s ‘I Love L.A.’ and David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, among others.

2020 saw the ‘Hannukah Sessions’ kick off, with covers of Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

Last year, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available to stream on digital platforms.