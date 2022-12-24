Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Karen O for 2022 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the sixth instalment of this year’s Hanukkah Sessions series, recruiting Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O for a raucous playthrough of ‘Heads Will Roll’.

Like all the other videos in this year’s series, the performance was filmed live at a secret show in Los Angeles. There – on Monday December 5 the super-intimate Largo venue – the Foo Fighters leader and legendary producer played nine songs with a slew of special guests. All profits earned from ticket sales, too, were donated to the Anti-Defamation League.

Thus far, Grohl and Kurstin released their covers of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears (featuring comedian/director Judd Apatow), ‘Get This Party Started’ by Pink (with Pink herself), ‘The Things We Do For Love’ by 10cc (with Kurstin’s The Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George), ‘At Seventeen’ by Janis Ian (with Grohl’s daughter Violet) and ‘E-Pro’ by Beck (with Beck himself).

Have a look at the latest cover below:

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions series is the first that Grohl and Kurstin have performed live for an audience; the first two editions were both tracked in Kurstin’s home studio.

Still to be released are the pair’s takes on ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush (which they performed alongside both members of Tenacious D, Jack Black and Kyle Glass), Randy Newman’s ‘I Love L.A.’ (re-titled to ‘We Love L.A.’ and featuring all of the series’ previous guests) and the David Lee Roth version of ‘Just A Gigolo’ (again featuring Beck).

Released to celebrate songs by Jewish musicians, the first series was drip-fed over the Hanukkah season of 2020. It saw Grohl and Kurstin team up to cover songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

The series returned last year, with Grohl and Kurstin covering tracks from Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Though initially released on YouTube, both series were made available on streaming platforms last December.