Dave Grohl announces new book ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’

Dave Grohl has announced details of his forthcoming new book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

The Foo Fighters frontman will share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud” in the book, which will be published in the UK by Simon & Schuster Ltd on October 5.

“From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone,” Grohl explained in a statement. “Turn it up!”

To accompany today’s announcement (April 6), Grohl has shared an extract from The Storyteller in a new audio clip which he narrated himself. You can hear that below, or read the extract in question in the below Instagram post.

Grohl explained the process behind writing the book in a separate statement.

“Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities (‘It’s a piece of cake! Just do four hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!’), I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand,” he said. “The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child.

“This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician.”

Grohl continued: “From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters… the list goes on.

“I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.”

Pre-order of Dave Grohl’s The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is available now, and you can find out more information on the book here.

The Storyteller follows on from the launch last year of ‘Dave’s True Stories’, an Instagram account run by Grohl in which he shares short stories of memorable moments in his life.

He has previously written about encounters he had with the likes of Prince, David Bowie and Pantera.