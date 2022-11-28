Dave Grohl was pictured dancing and hanging out with Post Malone at the latter’s recent Los Angeles gig – see what went down below.

The pair have recently become friends, and 2020 saw Grohl praise Posty’s ‘Post Malone x Nirvana tribute‘ livestream, in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers. “I was honoured,” the band’s former drummer said.

Post Malone played a show at the Crypto.com arena in LA on November 16, and footage has now emerged of Grohl backstage with Post Malone, with others in attendance including Orville Peck and My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero.

Advertisement

In addition to photos of the two together, footage has also been shared of Grohl dancing during the show and singing along.

See footage and photos below.

Dave Grohl assistindo show do Post Malone pic.twitter.com/DGl0tR7Nsl — José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) November 22, 2022

Discussing Post Malone’s Nirvana set, Grohl added: “They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘That was really cool.’ I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great …

“Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘Dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.'”

Advertisement

It was also revealed in the aftermath of the stream that Posty had asked permission from Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of the late Kurt Cobain, to perform the songs.

Taking place in aid of The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO), the rapper/rocker performed a 15-song set in celebration of the grunge icons.

Among the songs he covered were versions of ‘Lounge Act’, ‘On A Plain’ and ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. Post, who was joined by Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mac on guitar, also paid tribute to the band’s late frontman by wearing a flowery dress throughout the set.