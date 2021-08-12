Dave Grohl details how he became a punk in excerpt from upcoming book ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has shared an excerpt from his upcoming book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

As announced earlier this year, the Foo Fighters frontman will share the book, described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” on October 5. It will be published in the UK by Simon & Schuster Ltd.

“From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone,” Grohl explained of the book in a statement. “Turn it up!”

After sharing an initial excerpt of the book in a recent trailer, Grohl has now shared another new passage from the book, titled ‘Tracey Is A Punk Rocker’.

“I was now determined to begin my new life as a punk rocker,” Grohl writes in the passage, telling a story of an experience that led him to punk music and into adult life. “I had finally shed that outer layer of fragile adolescent insecurity and begun to grow a new skin, one that would form into my true self, and I couldn’t wait to show it to the world.”

Elsewhere, Grohl was joined on stage by his daughter Violet during Foo Fighters‘ headline set at Lollapalooza 2021 earlier this month (August 1).

The rock giants were nearing the end of their set at the Chicago festival when Violet joined them on stage for a high-energy cover of X’s ‘Nausea’.