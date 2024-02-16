Dave Grohl features on St. Vincent’s “psychotic” new album

St. Vincent has revealed that Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl features on her new album.

The US singer-songwriter shared that both the Foos frontman and Cate Le Bon will appear on her new record, which she’s described as “psychotic” and “post-plague pop”.

The artist – real name Annie Clark – revealed in a new interview with MOJO that she began work on the new album soon after 2021’s ‘Daddy’s Home‘, which NME described in a four-star review as “her warmest album yet”.

While she has not yet revealed many details about what fans can expect, the singer confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new drummer Josh Freese is also among their “pretty tight little Wrecking Crew” of contributing musicians.

St. Vincent has previously collaborated with Grohl for various live shows over the years, including a performance with his daughter Violet, Beck and the surviving Nirvana members for a reunion show in LA in 2020.

Grohl, Beck and St Vincent also performed a cover of Blondie‘s ‘Rapture’ at a gala event in Los Angeles in 2018. Two years later, St Vincent teamed up with Grohl to cover ‘Piggy’ by Nine Inch Nails ahead of the band being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

One song on the new record, she revealed, is “written from the point of view of a deep narcissistic injury, of being slighted… just walking down the street and feeling like an absolute powder keg, like if somebody looks at you the wrong way you could explode”.

She added that this mindset might have been influenced by post-Covid malaise, sharing: “That kind of isolation breeds paranoia and loneliness, and loneliness can breed violence. It’s been a time of loss collectively and personally. [But] loss and death are very clarifying things, they make everything that doesn’t fucking matter go away.”

In terms of sound, the album features ’70s and ’80s analogue synths along with “lots of guitars”.

“It sounds urgent and psychotic, in equal parts the most caustic sound and also, I think, the most sonically blooming,” she added. “It’s high stakes and intentional.”

She continued that, while her last record saw her approach “tough” subjects with “biting humour and wit”, this album is “darker and harder and more close to the bone”

“I’d say it’s my least funny record yet! There’s nothing cute about it,” she said.

Earlier this year, Nile Rodgers also confirmed he’s currently working on new music with St. Vincent.

In other news from St Vincent, the singer recently performed a version of ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ to honour Kate Bush’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before that, she reconnected with David Byrne to perform a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Chemical Love’.